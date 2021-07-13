Tenants Tell Horror Stories About Landlords, From Painted-Over Sockets to Mold

No matter where you reside, you’ve probably had to deal with rogue landlords and exorbitant rents at some point.

Everyone has a horror story about leaking faucets or broken appliances, and now angry tenants have gone to Twitter to vent their frustrations after a post on the site went viral.

Dr. Mac Arthur provided a snapshot of a light switch and plug socket that had become inoperable due to multiple coats of paint. “Just putting the finishing touches on my rental unit,” he said in a Friday tweet that has since received over 220,000 likes.

Thousands of people used the chance to post photos of their horrible living conditions, which included everything from holes in the floor to broken windows. Paint appears to be the weapon of choice for unscrupulous landlords, as renters disclosed that cockroaches had been sprayed onto cabinets and that cans of food had been painted as well.

“Omg most of the windows in my apartment are on these pulleys and not only did they paint over the window frame but they also painted the ropes on the pulleys and even CUT some of them so they LITERALLY would not move,” Mckayla commented in response to the thread.

“Not even kidding: when my wife and I moved into our first apartment, they painted over food that the previous tenant had left in the pantry,” wrote the cathartic Haiku. It was basically boxes of cornbread and canned green beans covered with paint that they couldn’t be arsed to take off the shelf.”

“Also, just because I’m still pissed about it, the landlord dropped off a can of f****** insect spray after we reported a wasp infestation in the roof above our balcony that swarmed us every time we exited the apartment.”

“I have roaches painted on my walls. This is a condensed version of the information.