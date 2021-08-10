Tenant Reveals Everything Wrong With NYC Apartment That Wasn’t on the Listing

Renting in any major city is a minefield, as you compete with other tenants for a higher-than-market-rate shoebox.

But nowhere is it worse than New York City, where tens of millions compete for great real estate, with decent flats being scooped up before they even go on the market.

Bidding wars and open houses are popular, and desperate renters frequently make offers on homes they haven’t visited in person, relying instead on photographs and video tours.

While it may be tempting to book a home online, one resident, who refers to himself as a “NYC rental pro,” explains why you should always check out an apartment in person.

He posted a video to his RentNewYork TikTok page, which is filled of helpful hints, landlord insights, and listings of particular interest.

The video “Reasons not to rent this NYC apartment,” which was posted last week and can be seen here, was titled “Reasons not to rent this NYC flat.”

“There are so many faults with this apartment,” he says as he wanders through the one-bedroom. First and foremost, this bedroom does not have enough space for a bed. This light isn’t functioning properly. What the hell is going on with these floors, and why are there three of them? The kitchen is fine, but the floor sags by about five inches. It was difficult to capture on video. Also, whatever laid these floors, they’re discolored and uneven, as evidenced by that corner.

He films the train tracks immediately outside the window, saying, “And the train will make sure you can’t sleep at night.”

“Never get an apartment based solely on the video,” he cautioned, “you’ll miss too many things.”

“Reasons not to rent,” the expert captioned the video, which has been seen over 250,000 times. It ain’t cheap, either…” The pad was on the market for $3,500 per month, according to the disclosure.

Some people thought the flat was appropriate for its location, while others thought it was outrageous.

“Welcome to your first NYC apartment!” Jennifer Robinso677 joked. “Forget about it.”

“You phrase ‘reasons not to rent’ as if individuals had a choice,” another TikToker said.

@rentnewyork

There are several reasons why you should not rent. And it’s not inexpensive… original sound – RentNewYork.com #nycapartmenttour #landlordsfromhell #train #foryoupage #nyc

Rachel Kritz observed, “Most individuals don’t want to rent but can’t afford to buy.”

While speculating on how the space could be used. This is a condensed version of the information.