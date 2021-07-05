Ten days after the condo collapsed, it was demolished, with 121 people still missing.

The last remaining structure of a partially collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida, was demolished late Sunday night, exactly ten days after the initial disaster and after a laborious search for more than 120 people who had gone missing.

On Independence Day evening, the upright portion of the Champlain Towers South skyscraper was ingeniously loaded with explosive charges to bring the building down. After parts of the structure collapsed in the middle of the night on June 24, this happened. Authorities warned that severe gusts from Tropical Storm Elsa will likely lead the structure to fall dangerously on its own in the coming days, prompting the decision to demolish the rest of the building on Saturday.

“The concern was that the hurricane would take the building down for us — and take it down in the wrong direction, on top of the victims,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Saturday.

ChamplainTowers At the demolition site. Another sad, difficult, and hectic day. #iHeartMedia #iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @i Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this.

#SurfsideStrong pic.twitter.com/2TgslyWZqv #Heartbreaking

5 July 2021 — Mobile Mike (@MOBILEMIKE_)

Authorities hastened to gather measurements of the standing structure, and demolition crews bored holes to fit explosives into the concrete columns of the first and second floors by Saturday evening, pausing their search for lives. The destruction, according to Miami-Dade Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah, will allow rescue crews to access new places on the west side of the pile and in the underground garage that have yet to be explored.

Miami-

As soon as the demolition site was deemed safe and clear, Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava indicated that rescue efforts would resume on Sunday. It might take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, according to authorities.

“As soon as we are cleared, we will commence search and rescue on any sections that are safe to access,” Levine Cava stated during a press conference on Saturday evening.

After the 12-story beachside condo collapsed on June 24, over 350 first responders worked nonstop to find survivors. At least two dozen persons have been confirmed dead as a result of the tragedy, while 121 residents have been injured. This is a condensed version of the information.