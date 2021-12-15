Temperatures, rainfall, and snowfall all set new records in 2021.

The United States has had a wide range of severe weather occurrences in the last year, with various weather records broken, including rainfall volumes, high and low temperatures, and snowfall accumulation.

In Oregon, record-breaking high temperatures were recorded in Seattle and Portland this summer. The National Weather Service in Seattle reported two days in a row of record-breaking temperatures in June. The NWS recorded a temperature of 108 degrees on June 28, the highest figure ever recorded in the city, topping the previous day’s 107 degrees.

The NWS in Portland recorded a record-high temperature of 116 degrees on the same day, breaking the previous record of 112 degrees set just a few days earlier.

When it comes to record-breaking high temperatures across the United States, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter told The Washington Newsday that the temperatures reported in both Seattle and Portland were “quite significant.”

Death Valley in California had the highest daily average temperature ever recorded this summer. According to The Washington Post, the temperature in the area averaged 118 degrees during a 24-hour period. Temperatures in Death Valley reached 130 degrees in July, barely four degrees less than the 134 degrees recorded in 1913. However, climate specialists have since questioned the 1913 record.

While the West Coast had record-breaking heat this summer, Texas experienced record-breaking cold earlier in the year, with record-low temperatures in many cities throughout February.

Several single-day record low temperatures were broken in Austin, San Antonio, and Del Rio, according to a weather event report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Del Rio saw a record amount of snowfall on February 18, with 11.2 inches, breaking the previous 24-hour record of 8.6 inches set in 1985. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, San Antonio received 6.2 inches of snow in February, a monthly high for the city.

Austin endured six days and 20 hours of below-freezing temperatures from February 12 to 19, exceeding the previous record of four days and 16 hours set in 1951.

Northern New Jersey had a record-breaking 36.9 inches of snow in February, making it the snowiest February in state history for the counties of Sussex, Warren, Morris, Passaic, Bergen, Hudson, and Essex.

On February 16, 73 percent of the United States was covered in snow, making it “the” snowiest day on record. This is a condensed version of the information.