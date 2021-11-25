Temperature, Duration, and Basting Explained for Thanksgiving Turkey Cooking

The turkey, which is normally the centerpiece of the enormous family feast in many houses, is usually the focus of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

While preparing the day’s main course may appear onerous, the turkey cooking procedure can be simplified by following a few simple guidelines.

Here are some important factors to consider when determining how long to roast your Thanksgiving turkey.

Before cooking the turkey, it must be thawed.

It is critical to defrost your frozen turkey securely if you purchased it before the day you wanted to prepare it. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a warning: “A turkey can be kept frozen indefinitely. Bacteria that were there prior to freezing will begin to proliferate anew as soon as it begins to thaw.” The National Turkey Federation (NTF) recommends thawing your frozen turkey in a bowl or other container on the lowest shelf of your refrigerator.

The USDA recommends this procedure because it allows you to securely store the turkey in the refrigerator for another day or two before cooking.

Turkey can also be defrosted in a microwave oven or in cold water. For further information, go to the USDA website.

Temperature

According to the USDA, you should set the oven temperature to no less than 325 degrees (Fahrenheit) and no preheating is required.

The National Turkey Federation recommends cooking turkey until it reaches a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees (Fahrenheit). A meat thermometer can be used to check the internal temperature.

If you’re cooking a whole turkey, check the temperature in at least three places: the thickest portion of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh, and the innermost part of the wing.

The innermost section of the stuffing must also achieve 165 degrees for those who filled their bird (Fahrenheit).

The USDA says that stuffing your turkey is not recommended because it might be “a breeding ground for bacteria if not prepared adequately,” and that stuffing should be cooked separately in a casserole dish for “optimum safety.”

Those who do want to stuff their turkey, however, should keep the following rules in mind, according to the USDA:

The stuffing’s wet and dry ingredients should be prepared separately and refrigerated until ready to use. This is a condensed version of the information.