Telemedicine and mail pharmacies will no longer be able to deliver abortion drugs in South Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, a Republican, has issued an executive order prohibiting the delivery of abortion medicines via telemedicine and mail pharmacies.

Her executive order, which she signed on Tuesday, authorized the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) to develop additional anti-abortion regulations. Out-of-state telemedical doctors are prohibited from prescribing abortion-inducing medicines under the new guidelines. They also ban the delivery of such pharmaceuticals on any state or school property, including post offices.

The order would align DOH standards with a state statute that requires abortion-seekers to visit with a state-licensed physician in person before receiving abortion-inducing medicines.

According to The Seattle Times, her executive order might foreshadow a decision by the Food and Drug Administration to enable abortion medicines to be dispensed countrywide via mail or web pharmacies.

Her ruling also mandates that abortion facilities get a state license before prescribing abortion drugs. The order also said that medical providers must report any health issues resulting from medicine-induced abortions.

According to the New York Times, Noem issued the order just days after asking her office’s senior legal advisor, Mark Miller, to look at the state’s abortion laws. She reportedly asked Miller to look into whether the laws may follow in the footsteps of Texas’ recently enacted six-week abortion ban, or go even farther.

The new Texas legislation gives private persons the right to sue anyone who “aides or abets” an abortion. Any healthcare providers, drivers, or funders who would assist a pregnant woman in seeking an abortion might be considered aiders and abetters. Any private individual who successfully sues the person who is being sued is entitled to at least $10,000 in compensation from the person who is being sued.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, pharmaceutical abortions accounted for around 39% of abortions in 2020. Abortion medicines, according to proponents, make the process more accessible to rural patients who live many miles from an abortion clinic.

The Times quoted Janna Farley, the communications director of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, as saying, “It’s disheartening that Gov. Noem continues to interject herself into the patient-doctor relationship.” “Having an abortion is a personal medical decision guaranteed by the United States Constitution…. It’s evident that the attacks on our abortion rights in South Dakota aren’t going away.”

