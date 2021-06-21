Telegraph Fire Spreads to 180K Acres, Causing Damage to 52 Structures

The Telegraph Fire in Arizona has burned over 180,000 acres as of Monday, despite its slowing growth pace.

The Telegraph Fire has burned 180,685 acres and is currently 67 percent contained, according to an update issued on the InciWeb national wildfire reporting system. At least 52 structures have been damaged or destroyed by the fire, which is being investigated as a human-caused disaster.

The Telegraph Fire scorched at least 148,299 acres on June 16, according to InciWeb, making it the sixth largest wildfire in Arizona history. While the fire has grown by about 40,000 acres since June 16, it has slowed slightly in recent days, expanding by less than 1,000 acres since Sunday.

The fire’s containment has remained close to 70%, with officials reporting that it was 68 percent contained last week and 58 percent controlled on June 16.

“Fire activity lessened overnight as favorable weather conditions pushed the fire away from Government Springs Ranch, as well as communities and infrastructure along Dripping Springs Road and State Route 77. “On Monday morning, the southeast quadrant of the Mescal Mountain fire remained active,” fire authorities stated in an InciWeb statement. “Firefighters continued to keep an eye on the fire and any dangers to the electrical transmission lines that power the San Carlos Apache settlements. On Pinal Mountain, the fire continued to burn at a low intensity through pine stands.”

“Firefighters will take advantage of expected lower temperatures and increased relative humidity to manage lingering active hot spots,” according to the Monday bulletin. As the fire spreads south and east on Mescal Mountain, aircraft will be employed to dump water on it.”

Residents in Dripping Springs, Wind Spirit, Hagen Ranch, Slash S Ranch, and Government Springs were given a “Go” evacuation order by fire officials on Monday, ordering them to leave quickly.

Aside from the Telegraph Fire, Arizona firefighters are combating the Pinnacle Fire, which is burning near the Santa Teresa Wilderness on the Coronado National Forest, some 18 miles south of Bylas.

According to information posted on InciWeb, the Pinnacle Fire has burned at least 34,192 acres and is currently 26 percent contained. The Pinnacle Fire was first reported by. This is a brief summary.