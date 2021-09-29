Teens in a video mock anti-Masker protesters at their school, saying, “I Love Communism.”

A video filmed by an anti-mask demonstrator outside of Huntington Beach High School (HBHS) in California shows youngsters taunting him by yelling “I love communism.”

During student lunch hours last Thursday, more than a dozen anti-mask demonstrators demonstrated against the school’s mask mandate. According to KTTV, protesters arrived with signs and bullhorns. Officers from the Huffington Beach Police Department remained on the scene to ensure that demonstrators did not enter the campus.

The protester’s footage was uploaded to the Last Revolution Media YouTube channel. Right-wing videos of marches against “cultural Marxism,” anti-fascist demonstrators, and drag queens reading library books to youngsters may be found on the account.

Over a megaphone, an unseen protester in the video says to the HBHS kids, “We could be here all day long, people.” “We have a right to be here under the law.”

While moving his camera across the students wearing masks, the protester declares, “You’ve been indoctrinated.” “Wow, look at all these zombies who have been brainwashed into supporting communism.”

He is asked to define communism by a teen girl. “Apparently you don’t know what it is,” the man responds.

When pupils express an interest in communism, the man suggests, “Why don’t you go to Cuba?”

When another teen girl reveals that she is Cuban, the male exclaims, “Wow.” You’re a Cuban, right? Then you’re a dunderhead Cuban. You’re a Cuban pendeja.” Pendeja is a Spanish slang term that means “female stupid.”

Several students yell at the protester, “You’re a stupid, white American douchebag,” and “F*cking racist.” Other kids then reach for his camera with their middle fingers extended. After a time, a group of students begins chanting at the protester, “I love communism.”

“So you’re a communist?” I inquire. “Wow,” he exclaims. “If that’s the case, you’re in the wrong country.”

The man then narrates his film, saying, “Wow, this indoctrination of our children.” “Communism is something they adore. They despise liberty. Wow, look at all of them communists. There you have it, the school system’s indoctrination of our children.”

“I felt like [the protest]was kind of absurd because we’re just high schoolers,” HBHS student Cameron Coyne told KTTV. We’ve just had a hard day at school and don’t really have the energy to accomplish anything. This is a condensed version of the information.