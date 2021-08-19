Teens Have a Heartfelt Conversation With An Elderly Man Who Is Eating Alone.

Moments of connection and humanity with strangers have been few and far between after more than a year of COVID and social distance. This viral video of an old man having a nostalgic conversation with teenagers at a restaurant has acted as a reminder of how healthy these relationships can be.

Kyra Hecht, 16, uploaded the video to her TikTok account on Wednesday, and it has already received more than 7 million views and 1.7 million likes.

The beautiful cross-generational interaction between the man, a Florida pastor named David Scruggs, and Hecht and her companion over the ritual of sharing milkshakes was captured in the video.

The two were filming themselves sharing a milkshake and debating the flavor when Scruggs approached them and initiated a conversation, straight out of a classic 1960s diner movie scenario. He inquired, “Is it fun to share a milkshake?”

After the teens laughed and nodded, Scruggs began to reminisce: “I remember when I was younger and I used to split a milkshake,” he said.

“I used to bring a little girl home from school, and we’d stop by the drug shop and grab a milkshake…that was a long time ago,” the 75-year-old recalled.

The teenagers informed him that they had entered 11th grade and were both 16 years old. “How do you like that? He said, “Well, I’m 75.”

After the teens made remarks about his looking well for his age, they moved on to his antique automobile, a corvette, which was parked outside. Hecht joked, “That’ll get you girls.”

In answer, he said, “My wife died away five years ago, you know, I’m eligible.”

“Have a nice evening, everyone. Scruggs ended the call by saying, “I didn’t mean to bother you.” “Enjoy yourselves. “Enjoy your youth.”

“Just a nice old man eating alone in a diner,” says the narrator. “Moments like this can’t be real,” Hecht captioned the video.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@sociallyawkwardgirl

In a diner, a wholesome elderly man eats alone. These aren’t actual moments #fyp #wholesome #foryoupage Kyra Hecht’s original sound

