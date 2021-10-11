Teen Stumbles Upon An Eerie 1950s-Era Diner and Gas Station That Has Been Freeze-Dried.

A woman discovered a spooky 1950s-era diner deep in the mountains, complete with a fueling station.

Ry, using the handle @babyteef101 on TikTok, posted a video of the frightening location, which she claimed was in the “middle of nowhere.”

She films the structure, which is adorned with a Texaco sign and two pumps, as well as old tyres and a decrepit chair.

“I was walking in the mountains in the middle of nowhere when I came across an old abandoned diner / petrol station,” Ry explained.

She captioned the video with the hashtags #50sdiner and #chainsawmassacre. which you may see here: “Let’s hope I’m not assassinated!” The teen shoots the restaurant via the windows, which show banquette seating with traditional red-and-white checkered tablecloths. Coca-Cola napkin holders are on the tables, and outside is a Diet Rite Cola sign and a soda vending machine.

While she didn’t say where she was, a sign on the building had a New York dialing code, implying it’s in the state.

The video, which was released last month and has been viewed over three million times, was so popular that Ry decided to make a sequel.

“For those who asked, here’s part two!” Also, the woman who owns the house where we were staying granted us permission to come here,” she stated in the video, which has over 440,000 views and can be seen here.

Ry seemed to be getting up close and personal with the interior of the building this time, as she captured shelves of china and trinkets, as well as a Coca-Cola fridge in the centre of the room and souvenirs on the walls.

Near the entryway, there are Lucky Strike and tobacco signs, as well as a dusty container full of empty glass bottles that need to be recycled. A rusted tricycle and a Remington chainsaws sign add to the eerie atmosphere.

Ry explained a little more about the place in the comments area, refuting the prevalent misconception that it was a movie set.

