Teen Spends 163 Hours Making a Duct Tape Folklorico Prom Dress

Larissa Leon’s prom gown appears to be ordinary at first glance, until you realize it’s entirely constructed of duct tape and weighs more than 20 pounds.

Leon, 17, created the dress as part of Duck Brand duct tape’s annual “Stuck on Prom” contest, and the elaborate ode to her culture has wowed social media.

High school students are challenged to design their own duct tape prom dress or tuxedo for the competition. The designers of the winning gown and tux will each get a $10,000 scholarship, which Leon plans to use to pursue a career in dermatology.

In her competition description, she stated, “I was influenced by folklorico-style garments that come from both Indigenous and Spanish practices.”

Leon spent 163 hours and 47 rolls of tape on the outfit, and according to a TikTok video, she didn’t sleep for four nights to finish it. Leon began with the corset before moving on to the skirt, which was made with black duct tape and a plastic sheet as a backing.

She made flowers, lace, and ribboning out of duct tape to mimic the classic look of the garments. “I didn’t draw anything; everything came from my head. This is a condensed version of the information.