Teen charged with murder is said to have laughed about allegedly scaring a jogger in a hit-and-run.

In July, a 15-year-old girl from Washington State was arrested for murder after reportedly hitting and killing a jogger with a car she stole without authorization. Her relatives helped her surrender last week, and she turned herself in to authorities.

After fleeing the scene in July and turning herself in nearly two months later, the adolescent was charged with second-degree felony murder and felony hit-and-run. Due to her age and spotless record, prosecutors have stated that they would not seek a hearing to take her case to adult court.

Instead of prison sentences, harsh penalties are imposed in juvenile court. Judges, not juries, make decisions as well. The man’s family is furious that she has not been punished as an adult for her irresponsible acts, which resulted in the death of their loved one.

Greg Moore, 53, was completing a 15-mile jog when he was hit at 50 mph around 6 a.m. Kasama Smith, a teen who took the car without permission from a relative, was behind the wheel. She is accused of telling a passenger in the car that she wanted to “scare” and “bump” the man.

The Seattle Times claimed that when she and the 14-year-old passenger told a friend about the incident, they allegedly joked about how the man “flew over the car.”

Casey McNerthney, a spokeswoman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, told This website, “We’re certainly grateful that everyone in the Maple Valley community continues to keep this case in their minds and never forgot about Greg.” “We’re thrilled that our detectives were able to make progress on this case. That would not have happened without the community’s constant awareness of the loss.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office made a statement early last week stating that they have identified a vehicle of interest in the fatal accident. Investigators put out a call for any information on a gray 2001 to 2006 Toyota Camry with damage to the headlight or hood using security footage from the morning of the incident and headline pieces found at the site.

According to the statement, “detectives suspect this Camry was traveling with another car around 6:15 a.m.”

Smith’s companion, who was following in a silver Ford Escape, witnessed the hit-and-run. The. This is a condensed version of the information.