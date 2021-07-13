Ted Lieu Slams Newsmax Host Who Suggested Vaccines Are “Against Nature” Ted Lieu Slams Newsmax Host Who Suggested Vaccines Are “Against Nature”

On Sunday, Democratic Representative Ted Lieu criticized Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt for suggesting that immunizations are “against nature.”

“Dear Rob @SchmittNYC,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, I’d like to ask you a few questions: -Why do you despise older Americans and refuse to defend them? -Do you have polio vaccination? Because, in your opinion, that vaccination would be harmful to nature. -Are you a Tylenol user? Or how about Robitussin? Lieu tweeted that many drugs are “unnatural.”

12 July 2021 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu)

During an interview with Peter McCullough, an associate professor in Texas A&M University’s Department of Health and Kinesiology, Schmitt suggested that vaccines could be “against nature.”

Schmitt stated emphatically that he is neither a “anti-vaxxer” nor a “pro-vaxxer.”

He explained, “I’m someone who is looking at this issue and trying to figure it out.” “I’ve always been interested in vaccines, and I’ve always been interested in nature and how things function. And, in a strange way, I feel like vaccinations are going against nature in general.”

The host went on to say that diseases are “simply an ebb and flow to life where something is intended to take off a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of how evolution happens.” Vaccines, on the other hand, get in the way of it. Do you understand what I’m saying? Does that make sense to a medical professional?”

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on cable television earlier this month to call for more vaccines and cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. His comments come after a recent Washington Post/ABC News survey found that Republican voters are strongly opposed to the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institution and reported on FiveThirtyEight, Newsmax and One America News Network (OAN) viewers were nearly twice as likely as Fox News viewers to refuse the vaccine. According to the research, 54 percent of Republicans who identify as Fox News watchers have either received or intend to receive the vaccine. Only 32% of Republicans agree. This is a condensed version of the information.