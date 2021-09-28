Ted Lieu compares Lauren Boebert to Nicki Minaj over a Tylenol tweet in his film “Cousin’s Friend.”

Over Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s recent anti-vaccination requirement tweet, Democratic California Representative Ted Lieu compared her to musician Nicki Minaj.

In a Monday morning tweet, Boebert said, “I woke up with a headache this morning.” “I took some Tylenol,” says the narrator. Now, if everyone else could take some Tylenol so that mine might begin to work, that would be fantastic.”

The COVID-19 vaccination has been widely criticized by conservatives, and Boebert’s tweet reflects this.

Vaccination has been hailed by health professionals as the most effective approach to prevent new diseases and limit community spread. Some conservatives have interpreted this message to suggest that the vaccination is only effective if others are likewise immunized.

“My son got a headache three days ago,” Lieu replied in response to Boebert’s post. I’m getting a headache now. But first, I’m going to conduct some research before taking any Tylenol. Then I’ll speak with my cousin’s friend.”

His statement refers to Minaj’s viral September 13 tweet, in which she expressed her own skepticism regarding the vaccine’s efficacy.

Minaj stated in her tweet that her cousin in Trinidad would not receive the vaccine since his friend received it and became impotent with swollen testicles as a result. Doctors and Trinidad’s health minister have refuted her assertions.

“If I get vaccinated…. It will be once I feel I’ve done enough research,” Minaj stated in a follow-up tweet.

As a result of the response to Minaj’s statements, a number of conservatives have defended her.

Candace Owens, a right-wing commentator, and Tucker Carlson, a Fox News personality, have both expressed their support for her.

Online commenters, according to Owens, were incorrect in mocking those who reported unusual or unheard-of side effects from the vaccine.

“Why not simply have a meaningful dialogue and say, ‘You know what, this might be rare, but it does happen, but you’re going to be fine,’” says the author. Owens inquired. “They [vaccine advocates]won’t do it, which is why people don’t believe them right now.”

Carlson agreed with Owens, referring to Minaj's opponents as "bullies."