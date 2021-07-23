Ted Lieu claims that the cost of caring for the unvaccinated will be borne by those who are vaccinated.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has stated that the cost of treating unvaccinated people will be borne by those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lieu reacted to a video on Twitter of a man called Scott Roe, who was hospitalized due to COVID-19 but refused to get vaccinated. Roe told CBS News that if he had known he was going to get sick, he would not have gotten the vaccine.

“Would you have taken the vaccine before you became sick if you had the chance to receive it and prevent this?” he was asked.

“No, sir,” he said.

Yes, sir, I would have gone through this.

“Please don’t force it down my throat. That is what the local, state, and federal governments are attempting to do: force it down your throat.”

Philip Lewis, a senior front page editor at The Huffington Post, shared a clip of the interview, writing beside it, “I don’t really have words for this.”

“I have a few words,” Lieu said in the comment section of the post.

“First and foremost, I’m delighted Scott is doing well.

“Second, because no one ‘shoved the vaccine down his throat,’ he contracted COVID and was hospitalized.

“Third, those of us who have been vaccinated will be responsible for the extra healthcare costs incurred by the unvaccinated.”

Lieu has previously chastised anyone who question vaccines, responding to Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt’s claim that they are “against nature.”

Lieu’s remarks come as the federal government, including President Joe Biden, continues to urge for individuals to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

“Unvaccinated Americans contribute for practically all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said at a White House briefing last week.

“There is a clear message going through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Walensky added. Parts of the country are experiencing outbreaks of cases. This is a condensed version of the information.