Ted Cruz wants Texas to secede if the United States reaches a “point of no return.”

Cruz was asked by a young person in the audience at Texas A&M University last month what the best course of action would be if the Lone Star state wanted to secede from the rest of the country.

Cruz said he understands “the spirit of the question,” but he isn’t ready to secede just yet.

“I believe Texas has a national responsibility, and I am not ready to abandon America. This is a country I adore “The crowd erupted in cheers when he said this.

“Texas—we’re brazen, we’re not bashful, and we can be larger-than-life,” Cruz concluded. “Right now, Texas is an incredible force stopping America from falling off the cliff, keeping America anchored in the ideals that established this country.” However, the senator stated that if certain circumstances changed, he might reconsider his mind.

“Now listen, if the Democrats abolish the filibuster, fundamentally undermine the country, pack the Supreme Court, make [Washington] D.C. a state, federalize elections, and significantly extend voting fraud, there may come a time where it’s hopeless,” Cruz added. “We haven’t arrived yet.” “If it gets to the point when it’s hopeless, I say we take NASA, the military, and the oil,” Cruz continued, drawing more cheers.

A moderator then questioned Cruz if comedian and commentator Joe Rogan might become a member of the autonomous state. COVID-19 regulations have been a regular target of the podcasting behemoth.

The senator remarked, “Joe Rogan, he might be the president of Texas.”

The Texas Nationalist Movement initiated a campaign this summer to get a “Texit” referendum on the state primary ballot in 2022. A total of 76,854 valid signatures from registered Texas voters are required.

Texit, according to the movement's website "This implies that Texans, not 2.5 million unelected bureaucrats in Washington, make our own laws. It means we'll have a government that starts and stops at the Texas state line." Vaccine mandates, Columbus Day, gender-neutral toilets, and other topics were discussed at the Texas A&M University event. Ted Cruz's podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz taped the conversation live.