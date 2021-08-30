Ted Cruz slams the so-called “Leftie Brown Shirts” Alex Berenson’s Twitter ban is being applauded.

Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, rushed to Twitter to blast “Leftie Brown Shirts” for allegedly cheering Alex Berenson’s removal from the platform.

Berenson, a former New York Times writer and book deemed “the pandemic’s wrongest man” by The Atlantic in April, has been permanently banned from Twitter for frequently breaking the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.

A Twitter spokeswoman told This website, “The account you linked has been permanently suspended for numerous violations of our COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.”

Cruz, a Republican, responded to the news by tweeting, “I don’t know Berenson.” But you, Leftie Brown Shirts, who are ecstatic that he’s been blacklisted, are the problem.”

Berenson is someone I’m unfamiliar with. But you, the Leftie Brown Shirts who are ecstatic that he has been banned, are the problem.

You’re supporting the arbitrary censorship of authoritarian billionaires.

& you are adding to many people’s skepticism of Covid information by censoring disagreement. https://t.co/7svCRzA8FY

August 29, 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

“You’re backing authoritarian billionaires’ arbitrary censorship,” he continued. & you are adding to many people’s skepticism of Covid information by censoring disagreement.

In recent months, Cruz isn’t the first Republican to make the connection to Nazi Germany. The Sturmabteilung, a paramilitary organisation that aided Adolf Hitler’s rise to power and persecuted Jews and other minorities in Nazi Germany, is referred to by him as “brown shirts.”

Some others responded to Cruz’s post by expressing their support for the ban.

Joseph Whalen remarked, “There’s nothing random about any of these suspensions.” “Users are required to respect guidelines on websites. You’ll be kicked off their platform if you break them badly enough. There’s nothing random about it. Ted, your actions have consequences. When did the Republican Party abandon the concept of accountability?”

“It is NOT arbitrary censorship,” another added. Why don’t you care that tens of thousands of people have died as a result of LIES concerning Covid vaccinations and mask use?”

Berenson informed this publication that while he has never spoken with Cruz, he respects his support.

“I’ve never met Senator Cruz and disagree with him on a number of topics, but I appreciate him stepping up for me,” he stated. “Furthermore, Twitter’s attempt to restrict me is already failing: yesterday, more individuals joined up for my Substack newsletter than on any other day in the company’s history. I’m still thinking about it. This is a condensed version of the information.