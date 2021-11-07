Ted Cruz Slams ‘Government Propaganda’ After Big Bird Gets Vaccine on Sesame Street.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said a tweet from Big Bird from Sesame Street about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was “government propaganda” for kids.

“Today, I received the COVID-19 immunization! My wing is a bit sore, but it will provide an extra defensive boost to my body, which will keep me and others well “Days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended child-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youngsters aged 5 to 11, the tweet added.

CNN journalist Erica Hill was also mentioned in Big Bird’s tweet “I’ve been taking immunizations since I was a small bird, he claims. I was completely unaware!” “Government propaganda…for your 5-year-old!” Cruz wrote in response to the message. Propaganda from the government…for your 5-year-old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) is a Republican presidential candidate. 6 November 2021 His remark drew criticism, especially from David Hogg, a gun control campaigner.

“By spreading more falsehood that has murdered over 200,000 Americans this year, Ted Cruz is doing the job of our adversaries,” Hogg tweeted. “I can’t believe a sitting senator would tweet something like this.” In response to Cruz’s tweet, Hogg mentioned the senator’s trip to Cancun, Mexico, earlier this year, when Texas was hit by a catastrophic winter storm.

“At least it’s acceptable for birds to migrate south for the winter,” Hogg said, “unlike some senators who left millions of their citizens to f**king perish in the cold.”

Ted Cruz is assisting our adversaries by disseminating more disinformation, which has resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 Americans this year.

I can’t believe a sitting senator would tweet something like this. pic.twitter.com/HChjym603K — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) (@davidhogg111) (@davidhogg111) (@d 7 November 2021 Cruz believes HBO Max is the government, according to Franklin Leonard. “Imagine coming down harsher on a fictional bird than the man who called your wife ugly,” Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, tweeted. Cruz’s statement, according to writer Aaron Rupar, reveals how Republicans have “politicized basic public health.” “There is no better instance of how Republicans have politicized basic public health than Ted Cruz’s outrage over Big Bird’s vaccination tweet,” Rupar said.

Liberals are strange people.

They are unconcerned with open borders.

Alternatively, growing inflation.

Alternatively, schools may be covered. This is a condensed version of the information.