Ted Cruz refers to Joe Biden’s election as a COVID “Superspreader Event” on immigration policy.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has reacted to President Joe Biden’s recent remarks about Republican governors’ handling of COVID-19, claiming that the president is disregarding the COVID threat posed by people crossing the Mexican border.

Cruz said on Fox News’ America Reports that Biden showed “chutzpah,” or audacity, for suggesting in a press conference on Tuesday that the GOP governors needed to “assist or get out of the way.”

Cruz explained, “There’s a Yiddish word called chutzpah.” “And I believe Joe Biden is right now exemplifying that word.”

“We just got word today that the Biden administration has freed over 7,000 illegal aliens who tested positive for COVID in just one Texas city, McAllen, in the Rio Grande Valley,” Cruz added.

The city of McAllen announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has set up temporary shelters to deal with the influx of immigrants being released into the city.

“Since mid-February 2021, [Customs and Border Protection] has released over 7,000 verified COVID-19 positive individuals into the city of McAllen, including over 1,500 new cases in the last seven days,” according to the statement.

Cruz also said that Biden’s election was a “superspreader” event that cleared the way for the present immigration debate in Texas.

“Joe Biden likes to talk about this pandemic, and I’ll tell you what, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ election was a super spreader event because their open border is harming not just the people of Texas, but people all around the country,” Cruz added.

During the press conference, Biden also chastised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. According to Biden, each state currently accounts for one-third of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

“Worst of all, some state authorities are passing laws or issuing directives that make it illegal for citizens to do the right thing,” Biden added. “As of now, seven states have prohibited not only mask mandates, but also their use in school districts, even for small children who are unable to receive vaccinations.”

A federal judge in El Paso, Texas, issued a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s executive order, which prohibits non-profit organizations from moving immigrants into the country. This is a condensed version of the information.