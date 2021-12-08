Ted Cruz offered his help in resolving the election’s national ‘acrimony.’

One of Donald Trump’s last lines of defense was shut down on December 8, a week before the electoral college was set to meet, when the United States Supreme Court declined to consider a case challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting system.

The plaintiffs claimed that the electoral system raised federal difficulties since the federal Constitution was breached if the Pennsylvania legislature enlarged the mail-in procedure without legal authority from the state constitution, according to a complaint filed by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA).

“Now, let’s see if someone has the courage, whether it’s a lawmaker or legislatures, or a Supreme Court justice, or a number of Supreme Court justices—see let’s whether they have the bravery to do what everyone in this country knows is right,” the president remarked before the decision.

“The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and referred to the Court by him is refused,” the Supreme Court ruled in a single phrase.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas stated that if the Pennsylvania action was taken up by the Supreme Court, he was prepared to deliver an oral argument. Cruz told Fox News, “The deep division and acrimony we see across the country needs to be resolved.” “I believe the Supreme Court owes it to the American people to ensure, to the best of its abilities, that we are abiding by the law and the Constitution.” Cruz is a former Solicitor General for the State of Texas and a Harvard Law School alumnus.

Donald Trump’s campaign and various allies had lost more than 50 election-related lawsuits as of December 8.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton also filed a complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday, asking the court to nullify the votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia, claiming that their rigged elections had infringed Texans’ rights.

"Using the COVID-19 pandemic as justification," the complaint alleged, "government officials in the defendant states of Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, as well as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, usurped their legislatures' jurisdiction and unconstitutionally amended their state's election statutes." "These statutory modifications were achieved by executive fiat or friendly lawsuits," says the author.