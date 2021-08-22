Ted Cruz mocks Chuck Schumer’s dancing video, which has been viewed 1.5 million times.

Senator Ted Cruz was among those who chastised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after a video of him dancing backstage at a concert went viral.

On Saturday, Schumer visited Central Park’s “We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary, Bill Neidhardt, shared a video on Twitter of the New York senator dancing happily with late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert.

Before the concert designed to honor the city’s recovery from the coronavirus was cut short due to bad weather as Hurricane Henri approached, Neidhardt remarked beside the clip, “Backstage hijinks.”

Some quickly turned to Twitter to criticize Schumer for attending a concert rather than trying to address the country’s various challenges, with Cruz writing: “Celebrating the collapse of the Republic…”

Others lambasted the video, which has over 1.6 million views, as tone-deaf in the midst of the crisis in Afghanistan, where many Americans and Afghans are awaiting evacuation following the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country.

Sean Parnell commented, “10,000+ Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, encircled by the enemy, yearning for rescue, and this is what Senate Majority Leader @chuckschumer is doing.” “Dancing with celebrities on the street. Just tone deaf and humiliating for our country.”

10,000+ Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, encircled by the enemy and in serious need of assistance, and Senate Majority Leader @chuckschumer is doing something about it.

Celebrities dancing in the street.

“You know who isn’t dancing today?” wrote Leslie McAdoo Gordon. Americans are being held hostage behind Taliban lines. Disgraceful.”

“We are confronted with a growing threat of extremism at home and a foreign policy disaster abroad. And a man whose position (and age, for God’s sake) should demand more decency in any case is dancing around in Central Park,” Tom Nichols, an author and professor at the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, tweeted.

