Ted Cruz is trolled on Twitter for a naughty limerick. Aimed squarely at Biden.

Twitter users ridiculed Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz after he mentioned a filthy limerick poem in relation to Democratic Vice President Joe Biden’s planned travels.

“Once upon a time, there was a man from Nantucket…” Cruz said in a tweet sent out early Tuesday morning. Biden plans to spend his Thanksgiving break on Nantucket, an island off the southern coast of Massachusetts, according to a tweet attached to an article.

Cruz’s tweet serves as the first line of a number of well-known limericks, the most of which are sexual in character. While Cruz didn’t finish the poem he was working on, Twitter users mocked him with their own limericks.

“There once was a small’man’ named Ted,” one Twitter user using the screename @JoJoFromJerz remarked.

“Don’t blame me; instead, blame my girls.” pic.twitter.com/75AHukc0WC November 16, 2021 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) Cruz was chastised in February for visiting Cancun, Mexico, when his home state was hit by severe storms, resulting in widespread power outages and utility shutdowns. Millions of Texans were without electricity or heat, and several people perished as a result of the storms.

Cruz claimed he went to Cancun on a spur-of-the-moment vacation with his girls.

Another Twitter poet, @kgriffin33, created her own version of @JoJoFromJerz’s poetry, but added two additional stanzas that addressed Cruz’s career highlights and lowlights:

“The dog that was left behind”

Ted is in a pickle.

From Green Eggs and Ham, he told one untruth after another.

To chaos on the outskirts

He became more daring””Long days spent tweeting

Instead of holding meetings,

There was no mention of masks or immunizations.

I stated that I would rather be a jerk than work.

Then he got into a brawl with Big Bird.”

Yes! And there’s more…

When things became bad, there was once a Senator named Ted who bolted.

He sipped a margarita as the temperature in Texas dropped, and he blamed it on his girls.

