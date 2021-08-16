Ted Cruz is slammed by CNN after he refers to a reporter as a “enemy of America” for remaining in Afghanistan.

Senator Ted Cruz chastised CNN’s chief international reporter for staying in Afghanistan to report on the aftermath of the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul.

“Rather than fleeing off to Cancun in bad times, @clarissaward is risking her life to inform the world what’s happening,” CNN’s communications account tweeted at Cruz in February, praising her for flying to Mexico amid Texas’ devastating winter storm. That is referred to as bravery.”

“Perhaps your time would be better spent aiding Americans in harm’s way instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s inaccurate soundbite,” the network concluded.

Cruz shared a video of CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward describing a scene outside the abandoned US Embassy in Kabul earlier on Monday: “They are simply yelling ‘Death to America,’ but they appear pleasant at the same time. It’s very bizarre.”

“Is there an adversary of America for whom @CNN WON’T cheerlead?” Cruz wondered. Ward was wearing a burqa, which the Taliban made women wear in public when they governed the nation two decades ago, according to him.

Ward stated that she had always worn a headscarf on the streets of Kabul, and that the recirculated photographs of her without one came from segments shot in a private compound.

Following Cruz’s statements, CNN reporters rushed to Ward’s defense.

“Low class tweet about a colleague who has put her life on the danger to deliver people news throughout the conflict,” political reporter Andrew Kaczynski tweeted to Cruz. And, to top it off, he takes her out of context and accuses her of cheerleading for the Taliban.”

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, stated, “What horrible taste.” Clarissa is currently reporting from Kabul, where the government has fallen and the Taliban has taken control.”

Cruz’s tweet was condemned by several journalists, including Ana Violeta Navarro-Cárdenas and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

“I’d love to see you in Kabul, unarmed, among a swarm of Talibans, risking your life to transmit the story to the globe, so some jerk in his Washington, DC office can spout nonsense about you…

or are you lounging on a sofa in Cancun?” Navarro-Cárdenas sent out a tweet.

