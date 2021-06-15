Ted Cruz is mocked for saying the Pledge of Allegiance on Flag Day. Video on Twitter

Ted Cruz was teased and chastised after a video surfaced on Twitter of him reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while standing next to the American flag.

On Monday, the Texas Senator shared the 14-second video with the message, “This didn’t used to be controversial #flagday.” The video has been seen over 1.5 million times since its release.

Cruz’s motivation for sharing the video is unknown, however some social media users questioned why he chose to do so given the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has warned that there may not be enough power to fulfill demand and that more blackouts may occur in the state.

According to ERCOT, a large number of forced generation outages, as well as the possibility of a record amount of electricity usage in June, have resulted in tight system circumstances. To help conserve energy, the energy company is encouraging Texas households to switch off lights and pool pumps, as well as avoid using heavy appliances such as ovens, washing machines, and dryers.

“Texas is in shambles. One of the people who broke it is shown here. This is Ted Cruz’s response to the grid collapsing once more,” tweeted comedian Christopher Titus. “He’s done nothing for Texas, but he’s a circus barker full of fear mongering and nonsense.”

“I imagine all the tickets to Cancun were booked,” Titus continued, referring to Cruz’s prior punishment after he was discovered traveling to the Mexican city while millions of Texans were without power due to a devastating winter storm in February.

Remember when your supporters used that flag to beat up cops? We do, you treasonous scumbag. pic.twitter.com/wFMY3mvyVi

— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 14, 2021

I think the controversy here is that you are violating the flag’s personal space. (That and the fact that you are pledging allegiance to it after inciting a treasonous riot.) https://t.co/2eICsPxIZQ

— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 15, 2021

This hypocrite… https://t.co/pnU5qC6WwW

— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 15, 2021

I served on active duty. Democrats support: -The Flag -Child tax credits -Science -Baseball

Democrats oppose: -Insurrections -Voter suppression -QAnon -Unreliable electrical power

None of this is controversial. https://t.co/n5sVwYxIo7

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June. This is a brief summary.