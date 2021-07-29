Ted Cruz claims that the CDC’s credibility is in shambles.’ Guidance for Blasts Mask

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating the agency’s reputation is “in tatters” as a result of recent recommendations for fully vaccinated persons to wear masks.

Cruz discussed the CDC’s amended advice with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, calling the decisions “absurd” and “pure politics” rather than science.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised fully vaccinated people to use face masks in “public indoor settings” with “substantial and high transmission.”

The CDC had stated on May 13 that fully vaccinated individuals did not need to wear masks in most indoor situations.

On Wednesday, Cruz reacted angrily to the altered guidance. He also went after the Democratic Party, accusing them of using the pandemic for political gain.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, the Democrats have treated it as a political issue,” Cruz said Hannity.

“Instead of common sense, we saw a political goal to keep us secure. That culminated yesterday in the CDC’s ludicrous determination that those who have been vaccinated must still wear masks indoors, and that decision, Sean, is not science, but politics. It’s all about politics,” he continued.

“Do you want to know something? Vaccines were effective yesterday. They still work today, but the Democrats have decided to take control of your lives for political reasons. Everyone is supposed to wear a mask.”

“In my opinion, there should be no COVID mandates from the federal government. That means no mask requirements. There will be no vaccine mandates as a result of this. As a result, there will be no vaccine passports.”

The CDC’s credibility is currently in shambles because it acts more like an arm of the DNC than a legitimate medical and scientific body. pic.twitter.com/gBvw8icgSy

July 29, 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

“This should be a matter of personal choice. Now, personally, I’ve received the vaccination. My entire family has received the immunization. We made that decision, but I also believe in individual liberty and responsibility.

“It’s your option to decide what’s best for you and your family, and you don’t need a bunch of Washington bureaucrats to impose a mandate and tell you that you have to do this in order to go to work or school. This is a condensed version of the information.