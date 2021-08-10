Ted Cruz claims that House Democrats have a “herd mentality” in which they all follow one leader.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused Democrats in Congress of having a “herd mentality” and stated that they should simply follow Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s orders (D-NY).

On Monday, Cruz spoke with Sean Hannity of Fox News on the CDC’s ongoing need for mask wear on public transportation, including flights (CDC).

The senator has already stated his opposition to an airplane mask mandate, and on Friday he took aim at Democrats, saying they “follow Chuck Schumer” on the topic.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) has asked for a “sense of the Senate” resolution in June, requesting that the Biden administration review the rule.

If passed, this is a non-binding resolution that would express the majority opinion in the Senate.

“I assume he just got off a long flight from Hawaii wearing the silly mask,” Cruz remarked of Schatz.

“Look, I can’t stand this mandate; I agree with you on the science, but I don’t want us to tell the federal government what to do,” he said. Why don’t we just pass a Senate resolution calling for the mask mandate on airplanes to be repealed?’

“And I’m like, OK, I don’t know why we evidently don’t have the right to instruct the federal government what to do under the constitution,” Cruz continued. “I thought that was exactly what Article 1 was all about, but fine, you want to make it a sense of the Senate, great,” Cruz added.

“And he said to me, ‘Ted, let’s do this together, let’s make it nonpartisan,’ he added. So I went ahead and drafted it, and you know what? He wasn’t willing to join at the end of the day because the rest of his caucus, the other Democrats, had cracked the whip.”

“And it’s a strange thing, Sean, because there is a herd mentality among congressional Democrats that they obey Chuck Schumer and their only response is ‘Sir, yes, sir,’ and so we filed the bill even – it was the weakened sense of the Senate bill because that’s what a Democratic senator suggested he might support and even that not a single Democrat was willing to support,” he said.

