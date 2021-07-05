Ted Cruz Applauds Patriots in the United States for Standing Up to “Space Aliens”

In a tweet made on July 4th, Texas Senator Ted Cruz congratulated “American patriots” for standing up to “Space Aliens.”

Cruz, 50, who has been a senator in Texas since 2013, shared a clip from the 1996 film Independence Day on Twitter on Sunday evening, showing President Thomas J. Whitmore, who was played by Bill Pullman in the film.

On July 4, as troops prepared to confront aliens, Whitmore gave a speech in which he urged the world to unify, stating, “We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore.” In our mutual interests, we will be united.”

“On this Fourth of July, we reflect on the tremendous spirit of American patriots,” Cruz stated in a tweet accompanying the video. Whether facing Red Coats, Nazis, or even extraterrestrials, Americans never surrender and never stop fighting for freedom. “Happy Fourth of July!”

pic.twitter.com/J0HaVMNMkm

4 July 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

Cruz then tweeted a clip from the 1970 film Patton, in which George C. Scott plays a military leader addressing American troops, praising the country and emphasizing the need of working together in war.

“Patton’s Third Army Address is another masterpiece. “WATCH if you haven’t seen George C. Scott’s rendition,” Cruz wrote with the video on Sunday. “I used to watch this film every time I had a Supreme Court argument the night before. “Happy Fourth of July!!!”

Patton's 3rd Army address is another classic. WATCH George C. Scott's version if you haven't already.

I used to watch this video every time I had a Supreme Court argument the night before.

pic.twitter.com/XiLmdSTxCX

4 July 2021 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz)

