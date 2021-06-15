Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Join Michael Flynn in ‘Fight Worth Fighting’ Event

Sens.

Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are set to appear at a conservative summit alongside former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, weeks after the latter appeared to advocate for a Myanmar-style coup in the United States.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican who previously faced criticism for allegedly helping to incite the Capitol riot on January 6, is confirmed to appear alongside Flynn at the event. Senator Ted Cruz, a fellow Republican, is also scheduled to speak at the event. After spending weeks spreading false information about the 2020 election results, the Texas senator was chastised for allegedly contributing to the incitement of violence that occurred during the Capitol attack. Jack Posobiec, the far-right figurehead who helped spread the QAnon-linked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, and Seth Dillon, CEO of the satirical news website The Babylon Bee, will also be present at the summit. The Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles, a pro-Donald Trump group based on the Eagle Forum, which was founded in 1972 by anti-feminist activist Phyllis Schlafly, is hosting the summit. The event, which will take place in Washington, D.C., will be streamed live on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Previous speakers at Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagles summits include fellow far-right “Pizzagate” promoter Mike Cernovich; Jim Hoft, founder of the conspiracy theorist site The Gateway Pundit; and former Donald Trump adviser and alt-right figurehead Steve Bannon, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A promotional video for the event, titled “The Fight Worth Fighting For,” features Hawley and Flynn as speakers. The 91-second promo video was posted on Telegram by an account with over 234,000 followers that is thought to belong to Flynn (the encrypted messaging service app does not verify profiles).

During a May conference in Dallas, Texas, Flynn said that a military-style intervention similar to what happened in Myanmar, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of people since February and saw a democratically elected government overthrown and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained, should happen in the United States. ”

The question elicited applause from the audience. This is a condensed version of the information. 003