Ted Cruz accuses Vice President Joe Biden of abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, citing “reports of a hostage crisis.”

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, attacked President Joe Biden, citing a claim of a “hostage crisis” in Afghanistan, in which Americans are purportedly unable to flee because the Taliban refuse to allow planes to take off.

“In Afghanistan, Joe Biden abandoned Americans. Members of Congress, including myself and my staff, have been working nonstop to get them out, and Biden’s State Department has been unable to get out of its own way for days. Cruz tweeted on Sunday, “Now there are profoundly disturbing allegations of a hostage scenario.”

The Republican senator retweeted CBS News journalist Eana Ruffini, who reported that the Taliban are preventing multiple flights from departing from Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northeastern Afghanistan. According to the non-profit Ascend, which is assisting in the evacuation of hundreds of refugees, at least 19 Americans and two permanent residents are being blocked from leaving the country.

5 September 2021

“We do not have a reliable means to confirm the basic details of charter flights, including who may be organizing them, the number of U.S. citizens and other priority groups on-board, the accuracy of the rest of the manifest, and where they plan to land, among many other issues,” a State Department spokesperson told This website.

On Sunday, Representative Michael McCaul, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, warned Fox News that the situation was “evolving into a hostage situation,” in which “they’re not going to let American citizens leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America.”

