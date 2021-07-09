Teachers Unions Support the CDC’s Push for Full School Reopening

The nation’s top teachers unions have endorsed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance pushing schools to fully reopen in the fall even if they are unable to execute the agency’s other coronavirus safety precautions.

In a statement released on Friday, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten remarked, “Today’s recommendation is anchored in both science and common sense.” “It takes what we’ve learned about COVID transmission in the last few months—from in-school learning, camps, and vaccination efficacy—and plots a path for schools to reopen fully this September.”

More than 1.7 million people belong to the AFT, including 80,000 early childhood educators and approximately 250,000 retirees.

The CDC’s new guidance advises school districts to base their decisions on local health data when it comes to mask use and physical separation. While the agency continues to urge that kids be separated by at least three feet, they are now recommending that other safeguards be adopted to allow for reopening if separation is not possible.

The movement to return students to in-person learning tackles the strain that virtual learning has placed on both students and parents, many of whom have had to stay at home to care for their children. Throughout the pandemic, educators have expressed worry that online classes were negatively impacting their pupils’ well-being.

In a statement, National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle stated, “There is no alternative for in-person learning, and we look forward to all children returning to school in the autumn.” “The CDC’s most recent guidance provides an essential road map for minimizing COVID-19 risk in schools.”

The National Education Association (NEA) is the largest labor union in the United States, representing three million educators in over 14,000 cities across the country.

Educators adjusted their tone this spring as the Biden administration tried to prioritize teachers in vaccine rollouts, despite the fact that children have been proved to be super-spreaders of COVID-19 and that other professionals have been allowed to continue working from home.

The CDC’s latest recommendations, according to Weingarten, are proof that immunizations are the quickest way to obtain. This is a condensed version of the information.