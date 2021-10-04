Teachers sue the city of New York, which removes the word “test out” from the vaccine mandate.

Employees who could not produce confirmation of receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were placed on unpaid leave late Friday.

According to The New York Times, this is the first time Mayor Bill de Blasio has mandated immunizations without allowing public workers to opt out. Educators who get the vaccine after Monday can go back to work, but those who don’t “will be prevented from entering classrooms and placed on unpaid leave with health insurance for a year.” ” “About 500 employees had been granted religious or medical exemptions as of Friday,” according to the company.

Schools would bring in replacement teachers to cover for the other employees, De Blasio stated in a live interview with MSNBC on Friday.

“We have tens of thousands of excellent substitute instructors…. They’ve had their shots. They’re all set. They’re ecstatic about the prospect of being able to help. And there won’t be any shortages,” he added.

“Some principals were having difficulties locating enough employees to replace unvaccinated workers,” Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators, told NPR Monday.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers and other school personnel petitioned the United States Supreme Court on Thursday for an injunction to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to this website.

Teachers Rachel Maniscalco, Evelyn Arancio, Diana Salomon, and Corinne Lynch filed a petition with the United States Supreme Court, alleging that the mandate infringed their rights.

“If the August 23 Order is allowed to take effect, thousands of unvaccinated public-school employees will lose their jobs, while other municipal employees, including those who have significant contact with children, will be able to opt-out of the vaccine mandate through weekly COVID-19 testing,” the teachers wrote in their petition. “There is no foundation to compel immunizations in place of weekly testing because the number of unvaccinated is minor compared to the number of vaccinated.”

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor refused their motion, according to this website.

“Had we not done the mandate, many people would have held back, and our schools would have been less safe, and our city would have been less safe,” De Blasio added.

He went on to say that continuing to teach classes remotely is no longer an option, and that having an. This is a condensed version of the information.