Teachers in Utah are enraged by a proposal to post lesson plans ahead of time for parent approval.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Utah Republican Senator Lincoln Fillmore proposed that social science materials be placed online for parents to review before being used in classrooms.

According to Fox 13 News Utah, Fillmore said during a meeting of the state legislature’s education interim committee on Wednesday that his idea is a “open and transparent procedure that allows for parental criticism on the front end, rather than the back end.” “The goal of this campaign is for school boards to be honest when they establish standards.” THIS is a brazen attack on #uted educators’ integrity. I’m appalled that an elected official thinks we’re unprofessional and unable, recommending that school boards approve “all instructional materials” “30 days in advance.” So, what are the present events? #utpol https://t.co/jix33PHFzZ — Gatrell, Deborah NBCT (@DeborahGatrell1) (@NBCT) (@NBCT) (@NBCT) (@NBCT) ( 20th of October, 2021 Fillmore, who sponsored a bill prohibiting the presentation of critical race theory in public schools, also wants Utah educators to examine the material 30 days before it is discussed in class.

Fillmore’s idea was panned by some Utah teachers, who called it a “blatant assault on educators’ integrity.”

“THIS is a brazen attack on Utah educators’ credibility. I’m appalled that an elected person thinks we’re unprofessional and inept, asking that school boards approve ‘all teaching materials’ 30 days ahead of time. So, what are the present events?” Deborah Gatrell, a teacher at Granite School District’s Hunter High, said on Twitter.

In his bill proposal draft, Fillmore expressed concern about the themes being taught in schools and advocated for greater openness. He did not, however, identify out the areas of concern.

“In light of controversial topics arising in objectionable ways within the classroom,” he wrote in the proposal, “this proposed legislation seeks to increase transparency across the curriculum and improve curriculum so that controversial issues are open and in full view of the public before being implemented in the classroom.”

