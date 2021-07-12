Teachers in Oklahoma may have their licenses revoked if they teach on race.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma public school teachers’ licenses might be withdrawn if they don’t follow new guidelines forbidding the teaching of specific concepts regarding race and prejudice. The emergency guidelines were passed by the State Board of Education on Monday with only one vote against them.

Teachers in public schools are not allowed to study eight particular race themes under the laws. This includes the notion that certain people are fundamentally racist or sexist, even if they aren’t aware of it, because of their ethnicity or gender.

Furthermore, the guidelines prohibit teachers from making children feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their ethnicity or gender. The new guidelines, according to Carlisha Bradley, the board’s only Black member and the only one who voted nay, are detrimental to students’ curriculums.

“By enforcing these regulations, we are depriving pupils of a high-quality education,” she explained.

The measure’s Republican authors claimed it was aimed at critical racial theory, which is a means of thinking at America’s history through the prism of racism. However, critical race theory is not commonly taught in K-12 schools, and the bill makes no mention of it.

Democrats in the Legislature who rejected the bill said it was a waste of time and addressed an issue that didn’t exist.

A number of current and previous instructors spoke before the board, expressing their support for the new guidelines.

The new guidelines provide parents of kids the power to inspect curriculum, instructional materials, class assignments, and lesson plans for conformity, as well as create a system for anyone to file complaints. Public schools are required to investigate complaints, and if a teacher’s license is found to have violated any part of the rule, it can be suspended.