Teachers are abusing their positions to indoctrinate children, according to the report, according to the NC Lt. Governor.

According to a report released by North Carolina’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, state public school teachers are “abusing” their positions to indoctrinate children.

On Tuesday, Robinson’s office released a report titled Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students, which was based on a task force investigation (FACTS). According to the FACTS report, his administration launched the investigation after receiving complaints alleging incidences of indoctrination in North Carolina public schools.

The FACTS study comes as Republican legislators in the state aim to pass a measure prohibiting Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in schools. CRT is a branch of sociology that studies race and racism as social processes throughout time. It has been dubbed “divisive” by Republicans.

“What this is, is an attempt to stop a few people from abusing the teaching profession by putting undue pressure on young minds,” Robinson said of his investigation. “Those are the people that abuse that privilege, and that is what this is all about: putting an end to it.”

Robinson’s FACTS investigation created a website where anyone could report alleged indoctrination in schools across the state. The final FACTS report included data on 500 claims in all.

People afraid of retaliation for reporting indoctrination efforts, the sexualization of children, critical race theory, white shaming, biased news media reports incorporated into lesson plans, and the shaming of conservative and Republican political beliefs were among the six types of alleged indoctrination found in schools, according to the report.

A volunteer panel of educational professionals reviewed reports submitted to Robinson’s office to see if they needed to be looked into further. The FACTS report does not specify how many of these required further investigation. Only a few reports are accompanied with visual evidence in the report.

Robinson’s findings was panned by Democratic State Senator Jay Chaudhuri.

According to WNCN, Chaudhuri told Robinson regarding his FACTS investigation, “We’re spending time arguing a Fox News-driven subject that’s more about fear-mongering and has turned into a fishing expedition.”

Robinson retorted that the topic was apolitical. It’s also crucial, Robinson added, because some instructors have told him they’re afraid of being fired if they speak out against their colleagues’ brainwashing efforts.

