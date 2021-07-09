Teachers and students who have been vaccinated can avoid wearing masks at school this fall, according to the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that vaccinated instructors and kids will be free to go without masks this fall.

According to the Associated Press, the CDC reduced its COVID-19 standards in response to a national drive to vaccinate children as young as 12 years old, as well as a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

“We’re reaching a new stage in the pandemic that we’re all really enthusiastic about,” Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that makes recommendations aimed to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus, said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The nation’s top public health organization advises against requiring vaccines for teachers and vaccine-eligible students in schools. It also doesn’t specify how teachers will know which pupils have been immunized or how parents will know which teachers have been immunized.

According to Elizabeth Stuart, a John Hopkins University public health professor who has children in elementary and middle schools, this will likely create some tough school environments.

“It would be a really strange social dynamic if some youngsters wore masks and others did not. What about keeping track of that? “Teachers shouldn’t have to keep track of which students should be wearing masks,” she said.

Another potential stumbling block: the CDC recommends that schools keep students — and their desks — three feet apart in classrooms. However, the agency stressed that spacing should not be an impediment to students returning to school. It further stated that among fully immunized pupils and staff, distance is not required.

All of this may be difficult to accomplish, which is why the CDC advises schools to make the best judgments possible, according to Sauber-Schatz.

The most pressing concerns will arise in middle schools, where some pupils are eligible for vaccinations and others are not. If segregating vaccinated and unvaccinated pupils becomes too time-consuming, administrators may opt to maintain a blanket masking policy for all students.

“The guidance is structured to allow for local flexibility,” Sauber-Schatz explained.

Indeed, widespread mask-wearing is projected to persist this fall in several of the country’s major school districts. Unless everyone in the classroom has been vaccinated, everyone in Detroit’s public schools will be compelled to wear a mask. Philadelphia. This is a condensed version of the information.