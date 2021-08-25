Teacher asserts that it is her ‘God-given’ right not to wear a mask in class.

After refusing to wear a mask before returning to school, a North Carolina teacher has been laid off without pay.

Aurora Preston, an English teacher at Four Oaks’ South Johnston High School, claims it is her “God-given right” not to wear a mask and has told school officials she has no plans to do so in the future.

Despite the fact that the Johnston County Board of Education voted on August 10 to require all schools to implement a mask mandate in order to assist prevent the spread of COVID-19, she came up for the first teacher workday last week without wearing a mask.

Preston told This website that she was advised to take unpaid leave, but claimed she refused to sign any papers that “would imply I accepted it on my own volition.”

“This is punishment for standing up for my American right to choose,” she continued. Nobody in the school system can show me a policy violation that would justify such a leave without pay.

“I believe in being educated and utilizing common sense to make the best decisions for my family. I respect diverse viewpoints on this issue because we are afforded such freedoms as Americans. The Constitution exists to protect our God-given rights.”

Preston told the principal that she would not be wearing a mask and that she should wait in a classroom while he sought advice from the district administration.

She was advised to go home after more than three hours and that she would have to take a personal day.

“No one knew what to say. “No one has any idea what to do with me,” she explained. “I have the option of complying or not complying… I’m not breaking the law in any way. I’m not encouraging anyone to break the law,” she told WRAL.

Preston stated that she does not believe masks assist prevent the transmission of COVID, a viewpoint that is not supported by medical and scientific authorities, and that she is not and will not be vaccinated against the virus.

“I’ve decided not to hide my beliefs behind a mask. You’ve chosen to hide your true feelings behind a mask. She stated, “We still live in a country where those liberties are granted.”

Preston spoke with Johnston County Report. This is a condensed version of the information.