Taylor Swift’s branded ‘Trump in a wig’ senator claims that ‘Marxists’ are attempting to cancel the singer’s appearance.

Marsha Blackburn, a Republican senator from Tennessee, renewed her long-running rivalry with Taylor Swift in a recent interview, warning that the pop diva would be the “first victim” of the “Marxist” society liberals are promoting in America.

Taylor Swift targeted me during my 2018 campaign,” Ms Blackburn, a Republican senator from Tennessee, recently told the right-wing news site Breitbart. “However, Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that, because Marxist socialistic societies forbid women from dressing, singing, performing on stage, entertaining, or creating the type of music she does. They do not let private intellectual property rights to be protected.”

(While socialist regimes impose restrictions on the type of artistic expression permitted, they frequently finance strong arts programs featuring men and women.)

Swift defied precedent in the covert and frequently blatantly conservative world of country music in 2018, when she announced her staunch opposition to Ms Blackburn in a lengthy Instagram post as she was vying for Tennessee’s first female senator. Ms Swift was born in Pennsylvania but went to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her music career and is frequently connected with the city.

“I am appalled and terrified by her voting record in Congress. These are not the principles that I hold dear in Tennessee,” she wrote. Swift continued to express her dismay in her 2020 Netflix documentary, adding, “She gets to be Tennessee’s first female senator, and she is Trump in a wig.” She is not a representative of female interests.”

For her part, the Tennessee senator believes Swift and others are attempting to make country music too “woke,” despite the genre’s long history of protest songs and roots in blues and folk music, which frequently make social commentary.

“When you talk about country music,” Ms Blackburn told Breitbart, “and I know the left is going all out right now to try and modify it and make it more awake… When I speak with musicians and entertainers, I tell them, ‘If we have a socialist government, if we have Marxism, you will be the first to be cut off because your music will have to be approved by the state.’

It is unclear who or what Ms Blackburn believes will precipitate the demise of American capitalism. Even the most extreme-left legislators in the United States, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders, advocate primarily for social democracy and would be considered rather mainstream in many European countries.