Tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans are supported by 50% of Republicans to fund Biden’s agenda.

While many Republican politicians in Congress oppose much of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, as well as the tax hikes planned to pay for it, a new survey finds that half of GOP voters approve it.

Democrats are hoping to approve the majority of Biden’s agenda through a massive reconciliation package that does not require the votes of any Republican legislators. The initial idea called for spending $3.5 trillion to support universal pre-kindergarten, two years of free community college, increased health care, cheaper prescription drug costs, child tax credits, and climate change programs.

While some moderate Democrats have objected to the package’s large cost, progressives have argued that the entire package will be paid for by raising taxes on the affluent. According to new research by Vox and Data for Progress, the majority of Democrats and independents, as well as half of Republicans, support raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay the proposal.

To pay the plan, which may cost up to $3.5 trillion, 50 percent of Republicans polled said they support hiking taxes on the wealthiest 2% of Americans. Meanwhile, the proposal was supported by 86 percent of Democrats and three-quarters (75 percent) of independents polled. Overall, 71 percent of respondents supported a tax increase aimed at the top 2% of earners.

A larger number of Republicans voted in favor of boosting taxes on people who make more than $1 million a year from selling stocks and bonds. That proposition was backed by more than half of GOP voters (55 percent). Meanwhile, 85% of Democrats and 72% of independents agreed with him. The proposal of raising taxes was backed by 72 percent of all people polled.

The majority of Democrats and independents, as well as a significant minority of Republicans, supported raising taxes on large corporations. Again, 86 percent of Democrats voted in favor of raising the tax rate on major corporations from 21% to 28%. The idea received 61 percent support from independents and 44 percent support from Republicans. However, a larger majority of Republican voters (48%) were opposed to the notion.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, fought back against criticism of the reconciliation package’s exorbitant cost. This is a condensed version of the information.