Tariffs on some goods are being suspended for the next five years by the United States and the European Union, signaling the conclusion of a long dispute.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Tuesday that tariffs on certain items will be suspended for five years in an agreement that signals the conclusion of a long battle between jet makers Boeing and Airbus.

Tariffs may be reinstated if American businesses are unable to “compete fairly” with those in Europe, according to Tai. After the World Trade Organization (WTO) concluded that the EU failed to comply with its judgement on government subsidies for Airbus in 2019, the US imposed duties on European exports that might total $7.5 billion. After the WTO found that the US offered Boeing improper subsidies, the EU retaliated with $4 billion in punitive penalties in November 2020.

“Today’s declaration puts an end to a long-standing source of friction in the US-EU relationship,” Tai said. “Rather than attacking one of our closest allies, we’re finally banding together to face a common threat.”

President Joe Biden of the United States and the European Union had agreed to suspend tariffs in March, and the current accord goes into effect on July 11.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the US trade negotiator, the deal reached by the US and the EU on Tuesday will phase out billions of dollars in punitive tariffs.

Biden was meeting with EU leaders in Brussels when Tai made his remarks.

Under Trump’s administration, the trade battle exploded, with tit-for-tat tariffs levied on a wide range of industries that had nothing to do with aircraft manufacture, including French winemakers, German cookie bakers, and US spirits manufacturers, among many others.

The previously agreed-upon ban began on March 11 and will last for four months.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter in our partnership because, after 17 years of disagreement, we are moving from litigation to cooperation on aircraft,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the EU’s executive branch, both sides agreed to work together to evaluate and resolve “non-market actions by third parties that may undermine our big civil aircraft industries.”

Tai said they would cooperate “to challenge and counter China’s non-market practices in this sector in specific ways that reflect our standards for fair competition.”

Airbus, which is headquartered in France but also has centers in Germany and Spain, welcomed the. This is a brief summary.