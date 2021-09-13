Tanya Fear’s Family and Friends Search for the Missing British Actress in L.A.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tanya Fear, a 31-year-old British actress, has gone missing in Los Angeles.

Fear was reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on September 9, the day she was last seen by several in the vicinity of the Hollywood Bowl, according to the BBC. She was later alleged to have been seen by several on September 12 at an L.A. Trader Joe’s shop on Santa Monica Boulevard, marking the last time she was purportedly seen by anyone.

Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, told ABC News, “She’s had a wonderful career while she’s been here, and this is just the beginning.” “Obviously, we’re concerned, and we’re hoping to find out if this is a simple error and locate her.”

Cole went on to say that he had last seen Fear a week ago and had observed nothing unusual about her conduct.

Tanyaradzwa Fear is a Zimbabwean actress who was born to a Zimbabwean father and an English mother. She relocated to the United Kingdom with her family when she was young and grew up there, eventually becoming an actor.

She is arguably most recognized for a pivotal supporting role in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who, the BBC’s seminal science-fiction series. Fear portrayed the role of Dr. Jade McIntyre in the episode Arachnids in the United Kingdom. Her character has not appeared since, due to the self-contained nature of most Doctor Who episodes. This was one of the first episodes of the show’s eleventh season, and it marked Jodie Whitaker’s debut appearance as The Doctor.

Fear has also appeared in minor roles in a number of famous films. In 2013, she reprised her role as “Harlow” in Kick-Ass 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed superhero comedy from 2010. In 2018, she starred as a waitress in HBO’s miniseries My Dinner with Herve, on Fantasy Island actor Herve Villechaize. Peter Dinklage performed the lead role opposite Jamie Dornan.

Fear has appeared in a variety of other television shows, including Midsomer Murders, Spotless, DCI Banks, and Endeavour. Her IMDB website also shows that in 2020, she created, directed, and starred in a trilogy of comedic short films called Shoot Your Shot, which she developed, directed, and starred in.

