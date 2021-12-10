Take a look at how much houses have changed in America over the last 450 years.

Although the architecture and interior decor of American homes has altered over time (who can forget the 1970s carpets? ), the demand for traditional, old-fashioned homes is stronger than ever.

As people fall in love with the rustic appeal of historic houses, a slew of social media accounts have sprung up dedicated to refurbishing and restoring their original features.

As house types adjust to fit in with shifting demographics, cities today include these bigger mansions sitting cheek by jowl with high-rise buildings and apartments.

Now, American Home Shield (AHS) has brought the many designs of houses over the centuries to life, showing how much houses have changed from the 17th century and covering key events such as the Civil War and the post-World War II baby boom.

The first structure is a Cape Cod-style home, which was popular from the 1600s through the 1950s.

Puritan colonists designed these to resist the harsh New England weather, according to AHS.

“They modeled their residences after half-timbered houses in their native England, but they adapted the style to the harsh New England climate.” “A modest, one to one-and-a-half-story house with wooden shutters emerged over a few generations,” they stated.

The Georgian Colonial House style, named after Britain’s four kings, flourished from the 1690s through the 1830s.

“As well as features of ancient Greek and Renaissance Italian architecture,” this style drew inspiration from the British towns of London, Edinburgh, and Bath.

They highlighted that the style, which was popular among “affluent tobacco planters” in the south, only grew increasingly popular in the north after 1750.

The Federal style, often known as “Adamesque” and “Neo-classical,” first appeared around 1780 and lasted until around 1840.

As AHS put it, “Americans aspired cultural as well as political independence after the Revolution, and they began to adapt the style of their structures to express their shift of allegiance.”

The Greek Revival style was in full flower from 1825 to 1860, with the new country influenced by its European predecessors.

“As a new democracy, 19th-century Americans were inspired by the cradle of democracy, Greek culture, art, and philosophy, and all of the symbolism and meaning it offered for a nation in the midst,” according to the American Historical Society. This is a condensed version of the information.