Symptoms of Pulmonary Embolism Explained as NPR Books Editor Petra Mayer passes away at the age of 46.

Petra Mayer, the editor of NPR’s Culture desk, died of a suspected pulmonary embolism on Saturday at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland. In an email to staff, Nancy Barnes, NPR’s senior vice president for news, reported the editor’s death.

Mayer, 46, was described by fellow editor Meghan Sullivan as a “proud nerd” known for her love of science fiction, comic comics, and cats.

Through her reporting from Comic-Con and NPR’s yearly literary recommendation tool Book Concierge, the editor shared her enthusiasm for these topics with her audience.

