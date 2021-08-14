Syesha Mercado’s video ‘They Took Our Baby Again’ has been seen 1.8 million times on American Idol.

The traumatic moments when American Idol star Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deneer lost custody of their newborn baby at a Florida traffic check were captured on Instagram Live.

As of Saturday morning, the hour-long video captioned “They kidnapped our baby again” has been viewed over 1.8 million times.

According to the Miami-Herald Tribune, Manatee County sheriff’s office officials show the couple a court order by the side of the road ordering them to turn up their then 10-day-old infant to authorities for a medical check-up.

It comes just five months after Mercado lost custody of her 18-month-old son Amen’Ra, whom she claims the Florida Department of Children and Families “forcefully and legally took.”

Deputies surround an SUV that Mercado, her newborn infant, and Deener are in in footage from Wednesday’s event. Officers demand that the infant be sent to a hospital, which upsets Mercado.

Support @syesha as she fights for justice and custody of her two children:

August 13, 2021 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump)

“Do you have no sensations?” “You guys, I’m human,” Mercado says in the video, which was shot by her companion. You’re taking my baby away from me while he’s just a few days old.”

“Do you have children?” she can be heard asking female caseworkers. “You have no heart,” she said, adding, “this is very awful.”

“My baby is healthy and happy,” she continued.

According to Donisha Prendergast, a founder of the nonprofit We Have the Right to be Right, which is supporting Mercado, the child has been placed in state protection following a court hearing on August 12th.

It comes as the couple fights to reclaim their kid, who was taken into foster care after they visited Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg on February 26.

The couple sought medical care after Mercado’s breast milk ran out and the infant refused to drink anything else.

However, after being discharged, the youngster was placed in foster care due to suspicions of malnutrition.

Mercado was also accused of denying her kid a B12 shot that the hospital advised, which she denied. This is a condensed version of the information.