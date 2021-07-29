Swastikas on the Face Mask Sold at a Shell Gas Station in Florida

According to a story on Thursday from local television station WPLG, a Shell gas station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was selling face masks with a design depicting swastikas and other Nazi insignia.

Kelly Wagner, a customer, told local TV station WPLG that she saw the masks at a Shell station at 6201 Powerline Road. A station reporter went to the gas station and bought one of the masks, noting that it was the only one available.

Wagner claimed that she inquired at the petrol station’s clerk if Shell was “really selling swastika face masks.”

The employee allegedly told her that the store sells “anything they gave us to sell.”

The face masks insult Rabbi Arnie Samlan of the Jewish Federation of Broward County, Florida, according to WPLG.

“What we have in the United States is a lack of comprehension and knowledge of what Nazism stood for and the Nazi symbols,” Samlan explained.

After purchasing a swastika mask with images of Nazi eagles at the station, WPLG inquired about the clothing with the gas station manager, identified as Mohammad Hossin.

When questioned if he knew what the symbols on the mask meant, Hossin is quoted as saying, “I have no notion.”

He was then questioned if he knew what a swastika was, to which he responded that he had no idea.

The masks were “striking yet not surprising,” Rabbi Samlan told the news site.

He described it as a “hate symbol.” “It’s a racial superiority symbol.” This symbol makes me think of genocide.”

Local television station WSVN’s Broward Bureau Chief Frank Guzman tweeted a photo of one of the Shell station’s face masks, stating, “management says they didn’t understand that a recent supply of masks featured these particular designs.”

"Shell Oil Products does not condone hate symbols and is in contact with the licensee of this site to have this removed," the business stated in a statement.