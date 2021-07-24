Swalwell Publishes Texts That Appear To Show Tucker Carlson referred to him as a “coward” for not returning his call.

Representative Eric Swalwell of California, a Democrat, has published a snapshot of text conversations purporting to show Fox News personality Tucker Carlson labeling him a coward for not contacting him on the phone.

Swalwell posted a screenshot of the picture on Twitter late Friday night.

Swalwell added, “After years of lying about myself and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind because I won’t take his calls.” “I’m sorry, Tucker, but I’m not that interested in you. Who knows what he’ll lie about next? #TuckerTantrum”.

“Eric, it’s Tucker Carlson,” says the first message of the claimed text exchange. Please contact me at this number.”

“Tucker, I’m hesitant to do that,” Swalwell responds. On Tuesday, you wrongly slandered my wife, and she is now receiving death threats. That’s completely out of bounds. She is the mother of a four-year-old and a two-year-old. You are free to hit me as much as you want. But it was necessary to pursue her. That’s completely incorrect.”

Carlson allegedly texted back a single word in response: “Coward.”

July 23, 2021 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell)

Swalwell was described as a “not very bright third-string Democratic congressman from the East Bay” wanting to “sell out to China” on Carlson’s June 20 broadcast.

Carlson went on to say that campaign finance records obtained by Fox News showed Swalwell had illegally spent thousands of dollars in campaign contributions on personal items such as “limo rides, liquor deliveries, and high-end steakhouses.”

Swalwell also spent $20,000.00 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, according to the Fox News anchor. Swalwell’s wife works as an executive at the hotel, according to Carlson.

Such expenditures on hotels and meals are not uncommon in political campaigns. Carlson provided no evidence that they were in fact illegal.

Former Democratic Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr. was sentenced to prison in 2013 for improperly utilizing campaign cash, according to Carlson. The claims against Jackson, on the other hand, originated as a result of an investigation by federal prosecutors and FBI agents.

Swalwell’s 2014 relationship to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence officer associated with the, was also criticized by Carlson. This is a condensed version of the information.