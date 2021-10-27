Suspicious Package Delivered to Representative Ilhan Omar’s Office: ‘The Patriarchy Will Rise Again’

“The Patriarchy will rise again,” reads a mysterious parcel containing an unknown drug and a threat. Representative Ilhan Omar’s office received a message that said, “Merry f*cking Christmas.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (@IlhanOmar) (@IlhanOmar) (@IlhanOmar) (@Ilhan 26th of October, 2021 The Minnesota Democrat responded to the gift with a tweet, saying that everyone on her crew is fine. They informed Capitol Police, who decided that the package was safe and non-hazardous. Omar has been a vocal supporter of reproductive rights, paid family leave, and criminal justice reform.

She then retweeted a post that said she “continued working for the American people, casting ballots, and spoke at a court expansion rally on the steps of the Supreme Court” while having to deal with the situation.

We’ve already had three committee hearings, three votes, interviews, rallies, and meetings, and we’re only halfway through the day. Threatening emails, phone calls, and shipments may be sent to distract us, but nothing will ever stop us from serving the people of #MN5. I made it out of the war with this: https://t.co/w012BnKApJ Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN 26th of October, 2021 After the material in the package was identified, other offices on the Democrat’s level of the Longworth House Office Building were advised to shelter in place. On Tuesday, Capitol Police “temporarily limited” the area near Omar’s office on Capitol Hill while investigators investigated, according to USA Today.

In 2019, Omar, a Muslim who serves as the whip for the Progressive Caucus in the House, was also threatened. According to an anonymous letter, they planned to kill the elected official at the Minnesota State Fair with the help of “a highly talented guy.” This is a condensed version of the information.