Suspects Seen Stealing Merchandise in Video of Car Crashing Through Cellphone Store

Just after 4 a.m. on October 6, security footage from a cellphone store shows a car driving through a Tulsa, Oklahoma storefront before a group of people seized products.

The driver did not put the car in park when the door opened. The automobile cautiously moved forward as four people wearing hoods and masks filled up on the items. The foursome dashed out of the store, abandoning the car, in less than a minute.

Twister Wireless’s owner Jameul Hasnat told The Washington Newsday that his alarm system was activated and that he had received notifications about the incident. These systems, he said, are also connected to the Tulsa Police Department, which was the first to respond.

Hasnat stated that the store is open to the public and that the mess has been cleaned up. He’s also enlisted the help of a construction business to repair the storefront, and he’s considering erecting a substantial barrier in front of it.

Hasnat is unsure how much the damages cost, but believes the alleged thieves took at least $30,000 in items. He told The Washington Newsday that he expects to learn more about the losses in the coming days.

He explained, “I invested a lot of money on security, but crooks are adapting to new things.” “Every day, we’re discovering something new.” He stated he had heard about other similar events in the neighborhood in the previous week.

He responded, “I suspect it’s the same bunch of people.”

The store’s manager told Fox 23 that someone tried to break into the store earlier that night.

Hasnat said he’s thinking about partnering with the police department to give a prize for information. When the accused suspects are discovered, he believes things will be more “calm.”

“I believe things will be more tranquil as soon as they are apprehended,” he remarked. “I’d like to do it on my own behalf to assist the other local businesses.” Authorities suspect the car was stolen, according to WHIO, and the group fled the store in a second vehicle.

