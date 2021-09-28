Suspects in the Capitol Riot who allegedly discussed bringing guns on January 6 face new charges.

Two men accused of taking part in the Capitol attack on January 6 are now facing additional charges for allegedly plotting to bring guns to the Capitol to violently prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.

According to court documents cited by the DNC, Ronald Sandlin, 34, of Shelby County, Tennessee, and Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, of Clark County, Nevada, have been charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers after allegedly plotting to “interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Federal prosecutors have added a dozen new counts to the pair who were first charged in January with lesser offenses in connection with the Capitol storming.

According to a new superseding indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, the two began plotting an attack on the Capitol in late December 2020 and encouraged others to storm the building on social media.

Sandlin asked on Facebook on December 30 who else would be heading to Washington, D.C. for the planned protests, and DeGrave answered that he would, according to the indictment.

Sandlin allegedly messaged DeGrave privately on Facebook later that day, stating, “several people I respect are saying it may turn dangerous” and, “Are you up for danger bro?”

“I’m bringing bullet proof clothing” and “yes,” DeGrave is said to have replied.

According to prosecutors, DeGrave asked for recommendations for someone “who can shoot and has excellent aim and can teach me today or tomorrow” on Facebook the next day. Later, he responded to the comments, claiming that his need is “for a very patriotic cause.”

Sandlin, DeGrave, and fellow Capitol riot suspect Josiah Colt, 34, of Meridian, Idaho, allegedly started a private Facebook group chat on December 31 to arrange for the January 6 riot.

The guys allegedly discussed “shipping guns” to Sandlin’s residence in Tennessee, where they would all meet before driving to Washington, D.C., throughout the conversation.

According to the indictment, Colt stated that he would try to fly with his “G43″—a reference to a Glock.43 pistol—and that Sandlin would bring his “small pocket gun” and a knife to the January 6 protest.

