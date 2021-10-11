Suspect in the Supermarket Mass Shooting is deemed incompetent to stand trial.

A mass shooting suspect in Colorado who is suspected of killing ten people has been found unable to stand trial.

10 accusations of first-degree murder and 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder have been filed against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. In addition, he is charged with one count of first-degree assault, ten counts of employing a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime, and 47 counts of violent crime.

Alissa took a “passive approach to his defense,” according to doctors, and was possibly overly reliant on his lawyers. On October 1, the evaluation was concluded.

Prosecutors have already requested a second evaluation and hearing regarding the doctors’ competency finding.

The Boulder district attorney’s office claimed in a court filing that the suspect showed “an comprehension of his accusations, the potential penalty, and the duties of the judge, prosecutor, and defense attorney” in the first evaluation.

On March 22, just before 3 p.m., a shooting occurred inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. An armed man shot a victim in the parking lot before entering the business, according to police.

Officer Eric Talley, who was the first on the scene, was fatally shot. Alissa opened fire on the other officers who responded, one of whom hit the gunman in the leg. Alissa eventually surrendered at the scene and was brought to the hospital with a bullet wound to his right thigh.

At the site, authorities discovered an assault rifle, a handgun, and a tactical vest.

Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65 were the nine other fatalities.

Alissa’s brother told The Daily Beast shortly after the massacre that Alissa was paranoid and had mental problems. At the time of the shooting, Alissa was 21 years old.

“In high school, the young man was frequently bullied. He used to be an outgoing youngster, but after experiencing a lot of bullying in high school, he became antisocial “Alissa, according to her brother.

Alissa had been playing with a “machine gun” just a few days before the shooting, according to a family member.

Alissa’s lawyers have asked the judge to dismiss the case. This is a condensed version of the information.