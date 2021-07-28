Susan Wright loses her election in Texas, putting Trump to the test.

Former President Donald Trump was given a setback on Tuesday when his nominee, Susan Wright, was defeated in a runoff election in Texas, raising questions about how much clout his name has since leaving the White House.

Trump has a successful track record of sponsoring candidates, and he has thrown his brand and super PAC behind Wright. Tuesday’s election provided an early indication of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party, and Wright’s loss could be a clue that the former president no longer has the same grip on the party as he did when he was in office.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Ellzey led Wright by 2,530 ballots with 98 percent of the votes tabulated when Wright conceded the contest.

After her husband, Representative Ronald Wright, died of COVID-19 in February, Wright took over as the representative for Texas’ 6th Congressional District. She ran as a continuation of her husband’s presidency, with a focus on gun rights and religious liberty, as well as border security and tax reform.

Days before the special election on May 1, Trump praised Wright as a “terrific” member of Congress who is tough on the border, crime, and pro-life issues. Wright claimed she was “proud” to receive Trump’s endorsement, and she got 19 percent of the vote in the special election, putting her ahead of Ellzey.

In the months following the special election, the former president has maintained his support for Wright, calling her a “excellent” candidate who has his “full and entire endorsement.”

“She will never fail you! On Monday night, Trump added, “Go out and vote for Susan Wright.”

According to the Dallas Morning News, Trump’s super-PAC spent $100,000 on last-minute ad buys to ensure Wright’s victory. The ads are aimed to encourage Trump backers to the polls, according to Matthew Langston, Wright’s main campaign consultant. Ellzey’s chief consultant, Craig Murphy, interpreted it as merely a confirmation of Trump’s endorsement, which people were aware of prior to the election.

Murphy was pleased with Ellzey’s early voting polling location support, and Ellzey outraised Wright by a substantial margin. According to, Wright raised $454,286 between April 12 and July 7. This is a condensed version of the information.